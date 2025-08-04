DT
Home / Punjab / To corner govt on land pooling policy, farm union calls for ‘unified resistance’

To corner govt on land pooling policy, farm union calls for ‘unified resistance’

Divisive tactics being used to weaken farmers’ movement: Pandher
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Farm leader Sarvan Singh Pandher addresses the media in Ludhiana on Sunday. ASHWANI DHIMAN
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) today convened an emergency meeting in Ludhiana to address growing concerns over the Punjab Government’s land pooling policy and the need for a “unified resistance”.

The meeting focused on fostering unity among various farm unions in order to build a common front against what has been described as the government’s coercive attempt to acquire fertile agricultural land.

Those present at the meeting agreed that farmers could counter the state’s alleged land-grabbing intentions only through solidarity.

To further this cause, the KMM wrote a letter to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, inviting all unions to a joint meeting scheduled for August 26, at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh.

KMM leader Sarvan Singh Pandher said the government was deliberately using divisive tactics to weaken the farmers’ movement. He said Punjabis had united to protect their land, livelihoods and rural identity.

Participants alleged that the government itself lacked clarity on the policy, with contradictory statements made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders.

