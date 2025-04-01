To curb pollution, ex-MP seeks SGPC’s intervention

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has sought intervention of the SGPC in resolving the issue of air pollution emanating from the Amritsar’s garbage dumping site at Bhagtanwala that has been polluting the holy sarovars and shrines.

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has submitted a memorandum to SGPC secretary Partap Singh on the issue. The mountain of city garbage at Bhagtanwala is only around 1.5 km away from the Golden Temple.

Any fire at the garbage dump often continues for several days, causing massive air pollution, which is said to affect the sheen of the Golden Temple’s gold plating. The SGPC has to engage experts from the UK to clean the gold plating and marble surface of the shrine, he said.

Mann also expressed gratitude towards the SGPC for including a resolution in its recently held general house about the condemnation of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s remarks in Parliament on Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his alleged sarcasm on the recitation of Gurbani. He also raised the issue of extrajudicial killings in India and abroad at the behest of governments.