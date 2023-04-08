To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The Jalandhar bypoll has put the focus on “followers” of Pentecostal churches dotting the landscape of Punjab.

On April 3, a section of the Punjabi Christian community had launched its own political outfit — United Punjab Party. The community comprises migrants, including the Dalit converts.

A senior Akali leader on condition of anonymity said, “It seems the Pentecostal churches have started working like deras to sway the voters. The impact, if any, of the self-styled pastors will reflect in the Jalandhar bypoll result.”

Gaurav Kumar, spokesman, Church of Signs and Wonders, being run under Pastor Ankur Narula, said, “We have a mixed gathering of followers. While some of them are from Jalandhar, others are from the rest of Punjab and outside. We have 20 branches within Punjab.”

Advocate Jasminder Singh said, “The composition of large gatherings shown by the self-styled pastors include a number of people from outside the state. Some of the persons shown as beneficiaries are trained and brought from other parts.”

PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said, “The Constitution allows everyone to practice his or her faith. However, mixing religion with politics is not a good sign.”