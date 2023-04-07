To instil 'sense of safety', Punjab Police conduct search operations across state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

The Punjab Police on Thursday conducted a Cordon-and-Search Operation (CASO) in colonies on the outskirts of cities across the state.

The operation was conducted from 10 am to 3 pm simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state.

The Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said the purpose of the operation was to instil a sense of safety and security among common people and increase the presence of police force in the field to infuse fear among anti-social elements.

He said over 250 police teams, involving 2,500 cops, led by the SP/DSP rank officer conducted the operation.

Apart from frisking suspicious persons, the police teams also inquired about the verification of tenants staying in rented accommodation. The police teams also did verification of tenets during the operation, he said.

The Special DGP said the police teams cordoned off over 866 colonies and checked 5,869 houses during the operation.

He said 322 suspicious persons were rounded up, which was being examined. The police also registered four FIRs and recovered Rs 2.25 lakh drug money, 66.5 gm of heroin and 11 mobile phones, he said.

#punjab police