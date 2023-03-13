To prevent white fly attack, avoid sowing moong in cotton belt: Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Department

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, March 12

Amidst the reports that more than 80 per cent of the moong that arrived in the market was purchased below the MSP last year in the state, the government has reportedly decided not to buy the summer moong crop in Fazilka and other districts.

To hold awareness camps Camps will be held to discourage farmers from sowing moong crop to prevent white fly attack on cotton. They will be asked switch over to cash crop cotton. Director, Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Department

The government has decided to dissuade farmers from sowing moong in cotton belt districts of the state on plea that the cultivation of moong led to the spread of white fly, which attacked the standing cotton crop, resulting in damage to it. Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Fazilka, Swaran Singh said white fly attack ultimately led to leaf curl disease, resulting in low yield of cotton.

The Director, Agricultue and Farmer Welfare Department, Punjab, in a letter addressed to the Chief Agriculture Officers of Muktsar, Faridkot, Fazilka, Sangrur, Barnala, Moga, Bathinda and Mansa directed that the camps should be held to discourage the farmers from sowing moong crop to prevent white fly attack. It instead asked them to switch over to cash crop cotton, the major crop of the Malwa belt.

He said the government shall not buy moong crop on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Fazilka district. Official sources said the government shall not offer MSP on moong crop in other major cotton belt districts of Muktsar, Bathinda and Mansa also.

The ideal time for summer moong cultivation is from March to April.

According to sources, moong was cultivated on around 500 acres last year in Fazilka district. The sources said 4.05 lakh quintal moong arrived in the market from across the state, out of which a whopping 3.56 lakh quintal was purchased by private traders below the MSP, while only about 48,000 quintal was procured by the state government.