To ‘save’ power, Punjab changes office timings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to change the timings of government offices from the existing 9 am-5 pm to 7.30 am-2 pm.

Will help save 350 MW, says CM Mann

Mann said the revised timings would come into effect on May 2 and remain in force till July 15. He said the decision had been taken to benefit the common man for getting his work done easily in government offices during the scorching heat in the summer. Mann said the decision had been taken after due consultation with all stakeholders for the welfare of all.

He said it would enable people to do get their work done early in the morning without taking leave. This would also facilitate employees as they would be able to attend social functions after the office hours.

The CM said the decision would be applicable to all offices of the state government. He said it would help save around 300-350 MW of power as the peak load consumption started after 1 pm.