To solve garbage lifting issue, Amritsar MC starts area-specific drives

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

To tackle the problem of garbage lifting and sanitation, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner has chalked out a new plan and initiated area-specific drives. A sanitation drive, led by Medical Officer (Health) Dr Kiran Kumar, was initiated in several areas of the city. Under the drive, the lifting of garbage will be conducted regularly.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said proper cleanliness in the city is his priority, so cleanliness drives have been initiated in different areas of the city to improve the sanitation condition. The work of garbage lifting is being monitored daily by officials of the Health Department.

The complaints related to garbage lifting are being addressed on priority. The MC Commissioner said for the smooth operation of garbage lifting, three transfer stations have been set up at three places — Chhabal Road, Naraingarh, Chheharta and Verka. The MC has asked the solid waste management company to hire 10 tippers for the lifting of garbage.

Apart from its own trolleys, the municipal corporation has allotted five trolleys to zonal offices falling in each assembly constituency to lift garbage. The main purpose of these new arrangement is to dump the garbage collected from door to door at transfer stations and then this garbage will be sent to the Bhagtanwala dump simultaneously through the tippers.

The MC Commissioner appealed to people that the vegetable and fruit sellers in the city should not throw their waste on the roads. Rather they should put waste only in the bins so that there are no heaps of solid waste in markets.

