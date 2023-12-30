To speed up trials, Spl DGP meets judicial officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

In order to make the criminal justice system more effective, a high-level meeting headed by Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla today held a meeting with representatives of the judiciary, police and the prosecution at the Amritsar Central Jail today.

“The basic purpose of the meeting was to remove the limitations in the judicial proceedings in the criminal justice system,” said Shukla. The Punjab DGP has formed a high-level committee headed by him and the IG, Prisons, to find the ways to speed up trials in the courts and ultimately conviction of the guilty.

The recommendations of the committee would be submitted to the Punjab Government, DGP, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court for further implementation, he said, adding that the officials also discussed the security issues in the jail, besides other problems.

He said in order to speed up the trials, the Punjab police were trying to bring the hearing 100 per cent through video conferencing. This would bring down the burden on the department. He said we already had enough hardware in the courts and the jails also. There was some software glitch and it would be resolved soon.

On the jail security, especially sneaking of mobile phones and other prohibited material and rampant use of mobile phones for various nefarious activities, he said many jails had mobile signal jammers while at some places it was being installed.