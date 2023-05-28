To support wrestlers, women farm activists leave for Delhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

A group of women members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee (KMSC) today left for New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to support women wrestlers who have been protesting against alleged sexual harassment and exploitation by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Gathering at Beas, they raised slogans against the Centre for its “insensitive attitude towards the daughters of India” who had been bringing laurels for the country. En route they will be joined by activists of Krantikari Kisan Union (KKU), All India Kisan Sabhas and BKU (Chaduni) to take part in the “mahila mahapanchayat” to be held at New Parliament building tomorrow.

Three days ago, Padma Shri awardee wrestler Sakshi Malik, along with her husband Satyavarat, met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Talwandi Sabo, seeking support of the Sikh community for the cause.