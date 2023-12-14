To tackle drug smuggling along IB, Punjab Police 'pin down' 103 traffickers

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 13

The Punjab Police have ‘bound down’ 103 drug traffickers, including 75 flagged by the Border Security Force (BSF), suspected of actively smuggling narcotics from Pakistan and may further take advantage of heavy fog in the winter.

However, no person has been under preventive custody as demanded by

the BSF.

The police have submitted 11 proposals for detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act) to the Home Secretary, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, for further action.

While the Special Task Force (STF) is processing 49 cases, remaining files have been sent to the officials concerned in several districts to provide more evidence about the suspects.

Officials said ‘bound down’ suspects need to mark their attendance at local police stations and cops track his/her movement and can be put under detention.

Earlier this week, the BSF held a press conference and informed that they had submitted a list of drug peddlers/ smugglers to the Punjab Police to put them under the preventive detention.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had put the state on notice taking suo motu action on the news reports about the BSF claims.

A police official said, “These are persons with history of drug peddling. They are either on bail or return to smuggling after completing their sentence. For taking their preventive detention, the police make a proposal to the Home Department, which after verifying details recommends these to an advisory board headed by a former Judge.”

Officials said the list can’t be made public. Most of the 75 persons listed by the BSF belong to Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts. Some suspects also belong to Ludhiana and other districts, which are hundreds of kilometres away from the International Border.

Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act

Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988, empowers the government to detain a person to prevent him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

History-sheeters These persons have history of drug peddling. They are either on bail or return to smuggling after completing their sentence.... A police official

