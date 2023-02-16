To vent ire, AAP MLA takes to social media

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who has been airing differences with the AAP government over its handling of the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases, took to social media to voice his concern.

He posted excerpts from his old video, probably from the Behbal Insaaf Morcha in Faridkot, stating that “if anyone tells you to bring justice to the sacrilege and firing incidents, do not believe them. They have been deceiving and lying to Guru Sahib”.

He captioned his post in Punjabi and stated that he has put up his appeal in the court of Guru Gobind Singh where “hearing is being made everyday” and that he was sure to get justice from there only.

On January 25, he had quit the government’s assurance committee of the Vidhan Sabha on identical grounds of sluggish pace of the SIT inquiry in the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, following the Bargari sacrilege incidents. He was a member of the SIT team probing the incidents.

As a chairman of the government’s assurance panel, he had convened a meeting of officials, including Chief Secretary VK Janjua on January 20 to review the probe into the sacrilege cases, but Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had reportedly called another meeting at the same time.