To woo bizmen, Punjab's AAP govt to organise ‘Industry Townhall’

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 8

To woo existing industrialists, ahead of the 2024 General Election, AAP will be organising “Industry Townhall” in four cities next week.

The meetings will be chaired jointly by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Major investments Rs 2,600 crore Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Rs 1,600 crore fibre manufacturing plant in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rs 640 crore Expansion of Nabha Power Limited in Rajpura

Rs 548 crore packaging plant by Toppan Japan in Nawanshahr

The party sources said the government wants to inform the industrialists about the initiatives taken to strengthen and revive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and smooth implementation of new industrial projects.

The state has been promised industrial investment of Rs 38,715 crore since April 2022, with over 500 industrial projects having been approved in the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit held earlier this year.

Investment promised Rs 720 crore for Agri and food processing

Rs 400 crore for new and renewable energy

Rs 300 cr for pharmaceuticals

Rs 160 crore for auto parts

Most of the investments have been promised in agriculture and food processing sector, followed by new and renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, auto and textile sector.

The “Industry Townhall” will be held in Amritsar and Jalandhar on September 14 and in Ludhiana and Mohali on September 15. “Our main focus is to address the issues faced by the existing industrialists. A few weeks ago, CM Mann had launched a portal and a WhatsApp number to seek suggestions on how to make the investment climate more efficient and favourable for industrialists. All the suggestions are being looked into,” said a senior functionary in the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said various steps taken by the state government towards the “ease of doing business” would be highlighted, including a common payment of fees for all clearances through green stamp paper and deemed approval to industrial projects within 15 days.

