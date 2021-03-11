'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

Thousands of people assembled in Punjab's Mansa on Wednesday to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Despite the extreme heatwave conditions, a large number of youth, children and women from various parts of Punjab and other states attended the 'antim ardas' and 'bhog' ceremony of Moosewala at the grain market in Mansa.

In his 'antim ardas' message, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said that seeing the love of the large gathering of people who had come to pay their tributes had eased his sorrow. He said he and his wife would try to lead a new life now.

Recalling Moosewala as a child, Balkaur Singh said: “When Sidhu started studying, we did not have a direct bus to the school. I would take him on a cycle to the school, which was 24 km away.”

He said another habit of his son was that he would never keep a wallet. “On the day he was killed, I told Sidhu that I would go with him. When he left the house to meet his ‘massi’ (aunt), he told me that my clothes were not appropriate for the occasion and that he would be back soon,” recalled Balkaur Singh.

“I want to tell the higher-ups in government that today my son is gone, tomorrow it can be yours. I am yet to understand what was Sidhu's fault that he had to pay with his life. Sidhu would cry with me whenever I questioned him about his controversies,” he said.

Sidhu, said the father, never felt threatened while contesting the election; getting into politics was his own decision.