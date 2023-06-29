 Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers : The Tribune India

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

Lack of storage facilities, processing units plays spoilsport

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 28

Surinder Singh, a farmer of Nathupur village of Sultanpur Lodhi, sold his tomato crop for Rs 5 per kg on June 10. Avtar Singh, who has his vegetable farm in Phagwara, sold the crop for Rs 8 per kg two weeks back. The farmers, who had sown earlier varieties, earned just Rs 2.5 per kg.

Farmers need to be patient, smart

Farmers need to be more patient and smart. We have helped farmers in Mangupur and surrounding villages to sell their capsicum produce for Rs 18-25 per kg in mandis. They were all going in for distress ploughing when they got less than Rs 1 per kg two months back. We urged them to maintain their crop and continue to get more ‘pickings’. Jaspal Singh, ADO, Sultanpur Lodhi

Arhtiyas make hay

Arhtiyas take advantage of the fact that we do not market our produce directly. Farmers sold tomatoes only for Rs 2.5 per kg as they had signed contracts with the companies. A farmer from Gurdaspur

Now that the tomato crop is almost over in Punjab and most farmers here have gone in for paddy sowing, the market price has shot up from Rs 25-30 a kg to as high as Rs 80 to Rs 100 a kg. The farmers now feel that had there been any storage facilities or processing units for tomatoes or other seasonal varieties, their crop could have fetched them a better price now.

“In this season, arhtiyas get the produce from the lower areas of Himachal and sell it at an exorbitant price in Punjab. It is for this reason that we have stopped growing tomatoes and other vegetables in summers. Not just me, 50 per cent farmers in Sultanpur Lodhi have not been growing veggies in summers for the past 15 years. The management of crops starts becoming costlier and we are not even able to recover our losses. The middlemen offer us very little price and we go in for distress sale as the crops are highly perishable. Thus, we are growing veggies only in winters,” said Jagjit Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi.

A farmer from Gurdaspur said, “The arhtiyas take advantage of the fact that we do not market our produce directly. Even some farmers who have ties with tomato processing units such as those in Tarn Taran could sell tomatoes only for Rs 2.5 per kg as per the contracts they had with these companies. Other than for potato, there is no storage facility for any other crop in Punjab.”

The biggest losers are the consumers who are feeling the pinch with their kitchen budget shooting up. “My vegetable vendor today gave me tomatoes for Rs 90 a kg. I intend to puchase some packs of purees for making curries for that will be more economical”, said Meenu Arora, a homemaker from Jalandhar.

