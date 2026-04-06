Took up Punjab’s issues in Parliament, Raghav Chadha counters AAP claims

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday released a third video to counter his party on a range of allegations levelled against him. Captioning the video “Picture abhi baaki hai”, Chadha dismissed AAP claims that he was not raising issues concerning Punjab in his speeches in Parliament.

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AAP used this alibi as one of the three to remove Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha and replace him with Ashok Mittal of Lovely Professional University.

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Chadha released a collage of videos from the Rajya Sabha proceedings showing him raise multiple issues concerning Punjab — from the depleting water table to the need for legal MSP to farmers and establishment of corridors between India and Pakistan to enable pilgrims to visit historic Gurdwaras located in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib.

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Chadha said Punjab, which he represents in the Rajya Sabha, was not a talking point for him but his soul. “To my colleagues in AAP, who were forced to issue videos saying that Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament, here is a small trailer…Picture abhi baki hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

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Chadha and AAP have been publicly sparring since his removal from the key parliamentary post. On Saturday, Punjab Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, and AAP’s chief spokesperson in the state Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal condemned Chadha over his failure to raise Punjab’s key issues in Parliament.

Cheema said, “He failed to raise several critical matters, including the pending Rural Development Fund amount of nearly Rs 8,500 crore, massive GST-related losses to Punjab amounting to around Rs 60,000 crore since its implementation, and additional financial setbacks of Rs 5,000–6,000 crore due to changes in GST compensation.” Dhaliwal said there was a deep disappointment over Chadha’s silence on the plight of flood-affected people. “Party leaders repeatedly urged him to raise the issue of compensation in Parliament, especially the relief package of Rs 1,600 crore announced by the Prime Minister, which has still not been delivered, but to our huge disappointment, he didn’t,” Dhaliwal had alleged.

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