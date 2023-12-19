Top-ranking Abohar para-shuttler awaits govt job despite assurances

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, December 18

His tally in national games is 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. His present ranking is India No. 1, Asia No. 7 and International No. 15.

However, para-shuttler Sanjeev Kumar (36) of Telupura village here, who recently also won a gold medal in the men’s singles WH-2 category in the Khelo India Para Games, has not got a government job despite repeated assurances by the successive regimes in the state.

AAP leader’s promises fall flat When para sportspersons had in 2021 staged a dharna in Chandigarh to demand jobs from the government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had made tall promises to us. However, after coming to power, all promises fell flat even as Hayer got the sports portfolio as minister. Crores of rupees were spent on “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” but no para games have been organised so far. Sanjeev Kumar, Para-shuttler

Starting from National Para Games held in Orissa on January 25, 2008, Sanjeev, the son of a former state government employee Davinder Kumar, has in the last 15 years, won five gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals in international para games in 25 countries. Sanjeev was honoured with the state award in 2009 and the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2017.

When the then PCC chief Sunil Jakhar introduced him to then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at the award ceremony, Sanjeev was promised a job. Six years later, he is still waiting for one.

AAP halqa in-charge Arun Narang said para-shuttler Sanjeev Kumar deserves a government job based on his merit. The issue would be taken up with the state government soon, he added.

