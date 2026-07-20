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Home / Punjab / Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found near gurdwara in Muktsar village; probe underway

Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found near gurdwara in Muktsar village; probe underway

Around 15 torn pages of the Gutka Sahib were found near the gurdwara, causing concern among members of the community

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Some torn pages of a Gutka Sahib were found on a street near the main gurdwara in Sakkanwali village on Monday morning.

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According to local residents, around 15 torn pages of the Gutka Sahib were found near the gurdwara, causing concern among members of the community. The police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and have launched an investigation into the incident.

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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned the incident and demanded a fair and impartial probe. He urged the authorities to identify those responsible and take strict action against the accused at the earliest.

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