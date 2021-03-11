Tota Singh cremated with state honours

Moga, May 24
The mortal remains of former minister and senior Akali leader Tota Singh, who died on Saturday, were consigned to the flames at Duneke village in Moga today. His son, Barjinder Singh Brar lit the funeral pyre amid a guard of honour by the police.
District Magistrate Kulwant Singh paid tributes on behalf of CM Bhagwant Mann. A large number of people, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Akali leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema and Jagir Kaur, paid last respects.
