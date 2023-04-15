Total grain arrival crosses 10 LMT

Chandigarh, April 14
As much as 4.36 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in mandis today, taking the total wheat arrivals in the state during the ongoing procurement season to 10.84 lakh metric tonnes.
Of the total wheat arrivals, 7.72 LMT has been procured by the government agencies and 48,279 MT by private traders. However, lifting of grains seem to be slow as only 87,000 MT has been lifted, while 7.34 LMT is unlifted.
Meanwhile, in order to ensure that wheat grains are not declared as damaged or broken in higher percentage than the actual damage in grains, the Food and Supply Department of Punjab has warned the inspectors of all food procurement agencies not to impose a higher value cut. Instructions to this effect have been issued by the department to all state procurement agencies, after reports reached here that inspectors were imposing a higher value cut.
Action would be taken against officers who do so, read the instructions, which were issued today.
It may be mentioned that after a value cut was announced by the Centre for procurement of damaged/shrivelled grains, as well as for those with lustre loss, the procurement agencies started imposing maximum value cuts.
This is because the officers of the procurement agencies were afraid that if they set the value cut lower and the Food Corporation of India estimates a higher value cut, then they (the procurement agencies) will have to be personally responsible.
