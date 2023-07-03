Total revenue collection up by 25% in first quarter

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 2

The total revenue collection, for the first quarter, has shown an increase of 25 per cent over the last year.

From Rs 7,395.33 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, the revenue receipts in the corresponding period this year rose to Rs 9,243.99 crore, which is an increase of Rs 1,848.66 crore.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “By plugging the loopholes in tax collection, we have managed to increase the state’s revenue.”

This increase in revenue collection has come at a time when the Centre has stopped allocation of a number of funds to the Punjab Government, including slashing of the borrowing limit by Rs 18,000 crore. The state government has been trying to get these funds and restore the original borrowing limit of Rs 45,730 crore.

According to information, the highest rise has been recorded in the excise revenue, which increased from Rs 1,517.85 crore in the first quarter of 2022, to Rs 2,362.53 crore between April-June this year (an increase of 55.65 per cent). The excise collections were low last year as the new excise policy was announced in June 2022.

The state has performed well in its net GST collection, which was up by around 20 per cent. As against Rs 4,050.62 crore collected between April-June last year, the net GST collection is up by Rs 1,003 crore at Rs 5,053.62 crore.

The Value Added Tax and the Punjab State Development Tax have also shown a minimal increase over the corresponding period last year (0.34 per cent and 0.89 per cent).

The only tax head that has shown a decline is the Central Sales Tax (CST), which has fallen by 9.53 per cent. Though the CST collection for the month of June alone is up by 8.04 per cent over June 2022, the total CST collection for the first quarter has declined from Rs 55.7 crore to Rs 50.39 crore this year.