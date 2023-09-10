Tourism Summit: Govt to focus on role of women

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Several entrepreneurs, speakers and NGOs engaged in promoting women oriented travel businesses will be at centre stage during the first Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart which will commence from September 11.

Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, said, “The state government is ready with specially designed training and skill development programmes for women in the tourism sector.”

The event will be held in Mohali between September 11 and 13.