 Tourist inflow dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal : The Tribune India

Tourist inflow dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal

Tourist inflow dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal


Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 7

Even as a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha recently claimed that Punjab has witnessed 45 per cent drop in tourist inflow in 2022 when compared to 2019, Amritsar has seen a growth in domestic and international travellers during the same period.

Hotels fully booked

I cannot comment on Punjab’s tourism graph. But there is no adverse effect on tourist footfall in Amritsar. At present, hotel accommodation in the city is fully booked. — Gursharan Singh, District Tourism officer

If officials of the hotel and tourism industry are to be believed, from late February till mid-March the tourist footfall in Amritsar saw a temporary decline apparently due to the Ajnala incident, followed by crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters. Now, the tourist inflow is back to normal.

An analysis of data provided by the Airports Authority of India reveals that total of 22.4 lakh passengers arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in 2022. It shows a growth of 69.39 per cent as compared to the previous year (2021) when the total passenger footfall was 13.2 lakh. Likewise, the data stated that the count of tourists, who arrived in Amritsar, was 2,37,708 and 2,38,429 in February and January, 2023, respectively.

FlyAmritsar Initiative global convener Sameep Singh Gumtala said the international aircraft movement was up by 68.5 per cent with a total of 6,50,862 passengers from abroad landing in the holy city in 2022 as compared to 3,07,842 in 2021. Similarly, the domestic aircraft movement was also up by 37.1 per cent. The domestic air traffic had also recorded strong growth of 56.2 per cent that means 15.88 lakh passengers arriving in the holy city.

Amritsar Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHARA) president APS Chatha said, “It appears that tourists were discouraged on hearing about vitiating of peace in the state due to the Ajnala incident on February 24 and police action against pro-Khalistan supporters during mid-March. Certainly, there was 25 per cent decline during that temporary phase. Now, the situation is back to normal. On weekends, there is almost cent per cent occupancy of hotels in Amritsar,” he said.

District Tourism Officer Gursharan Singh said, “There is no adverse effect on tourist footfall in Amritsar. At present, the whole city’s accommodation is fully booked.”

SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta said devotees’ footfall at the Golden Temple remained over one lakh every day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Nation

15-year-old girl swallows mobile, doctors take out successfully after operation in Gwalior

10
World

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

8 under-construction illegal buildings sealed

ASI booked for ‘concocted’ robbery

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal

Swept but not lifted, horticulture waste dots roads

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Wheat Crop Damage: Seek compensation from Centre, Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Punjab CM

Over 150 folk dances showcased at cultural event

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised