Tower collapse: JE booked for deaths due to negligence

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 13

Following the death of two linesmen — Santokh Singh (48) and Harnek Singh (53) — yesterday due to collapse of an electricity tower near Awankot village, the police have booked a junior engineer of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited for death due to negligence.

A relative of Harnek Singh, one of the deceased, had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Executive Engineer JP Singh said only a detailed probe could reveal the reason behind the mishap.

Bharatgarh police post in-charge Sartaj Singh said a case under Section 304A (Causing death by negligence), Indian Penal Code, had been registered against a junior engineer.