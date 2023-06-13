Toy drone lands in Amritsar jail, causes flutter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Panic gripped the high-security Amritsar Central Jail when a toy drone reportedly fell on its premises early on Monday. The paramilitary forces deputed on the jail premises were put on alert and a search operation was launched. Suspecting an attack by gangsters or terrorists, the police were also alerted.

Police officials rushed to the jail, while all entrance and exit points of the city were sealed.

Drone seized near IB The BSF seized a broken drone on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district on Monday

In another incident, two packets of narcotics buried in a field were seized near the International Border in Amritsar sector

The incident occurred around 2 am, when jail staff found a toy drone. Immediately, police teams started a search operation in the nearby populated area and found that the toy drone was operated by two children. It apparently went out of control and fell in the jail thereby setting off the hooters and alerting the staff.

The police have detained the father of the children and are checking his antecedents. A case is likely to be registered against him. The police and jail authorities are tight-lipped over the incident.