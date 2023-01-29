Tractor owner guns down thief, 2 escape

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 28

Gursharan Singh of Fajal Pur village complained to the police that three persons barged into his cold store at Parjian Road on Saturday morning. He said after he noticed three tractors were missing from his facility, he along with his bother chased them and when he asked them to stop, they fired at him. He said he fired back in self-defence.

The police booked the three unidentified theives on the charges of attempt to murder and theft. One of them died on the spot.