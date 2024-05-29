Tractor, straw bales gutted in Muktsar village

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 28

A large number of paddy straw bales, one tractor and four trailers were gutted in an accidental fire at Lohara village in Gidderbaha subdivision here today. The farmers claimed that they had stored the paddy straw bales for business purposes but the fire broke out due short circuit in electricity wires, which caused them loss of nearly Rs 16 lakh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar