Abohar: Tractor-trailer falls into canal

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 17

A tractor-trailer laden with carrots today fell into the Gang canal at Sadhuwali village near here. The driver and labourers in the trailer saved their lives by jumping out of it. Later, a crane was called to pull it out.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti district chief Amar Bishnoi said the driver had come to Sadhuwali with carrots in his tractor-trailer. He parked it near the canal bank. However, the vehicle started moving towards the canal. The tractor-trailer got completely submerged under water.

