Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, October 3

In order to get rid of the plastic waste, gram panchayat of Balloh village in Bathinda has started the “sugar for plastic” campaign.

The panchayat in association with the Gurbachan Singh Sewa Samiti Society announced to give free sugar to those residents who bring plastic waste.

Gurmeet Singh Mann, chief, Gurbachan Singh Sewa Samiti Society, said, “We want to make our village plastic-free. Whosoever, comes with the plastic waste, we will give him/her sugar in return.” He said, “Apart from making the village plastic-free, the campaign also aims to manage wet and dry waste. We will distribute blue and green dustbins in the village.”

The panchayat would sell the collected plastic trash to a Ludhiana-based factory and money received from it would be utilised for the development works. Panch Pritam Kaur said, “Seeing plastic waste strewn all over the place was an eyesore. Thus, we decided to make our village plastic-free.” The village has a population of 4,500 and 900 houses. Earlier, the panchayat had announced that those abstaining from burning paddy stubble in the village would get Rs 500 per acre subsidy.