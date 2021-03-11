Trader robbed of Rs 70K in Dhuri

Sangrur, April 24
Unidentified persons fired in the air in Dhuri city on Sunday and robbed money and a mobile phone. The police have registered a case and started further investigations.
“Three persons with their faces covered came on a bike at my shop today around 1.30 pm. Two of them came inside. Robbers robbed me of
Rs 70,000 and a mobile phone at gunpoint and fled. But before fleeing, they also fired in the air,” said Rajiv Kumar, a local shopkeeper from Kakarwal bridge of Dhuri city of Sangrur district.
After hearing the sound of gunshots, other shopkeepers called the police.
“We have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” said DSP Parminder Singh. —
