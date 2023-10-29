Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 28

In a shocking incident, two unidentified masked miscreants today shot dead Mall Road Shopkeepers’ Association chief Harjinder Johal Mela, who also owned an eating joint.

According to information, two persons came on a motorcycle and fired six rounds at Harjinder, who was sitting outside his shop. It is learnt that bullets hit him on the chest. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

Police teams headed by SP City Narinder Singh have started a probe into the incident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the police were scanning the footage to trace the accused.

Teams constituted Two unidentified persons opened fire at a man outside his eatery and he was declared dead at the hospital. Police teams have been constituted, which are working to trace the killers and ascertain the reason behind the killing. —Gulneet Singh Khurana, Bathinda SSP

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Two unidentified persons opened fire at a man outside his eatery and he was declared dead at the hospital. Police teams have been constituted, which are working to trace the killers and ascertain the reason behind the killing.”

As soon as shopkeepers got the information regarding the murder, they gathered in large numbers. They raised slogans against the administration and blocked Mall Road.

After the incident, a large numbers of traders staged a protest by blocking Mall Road.

Bathinda BJP president Sarup Chand Singla, who reached the spot, said the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state.

Later, AAP MLA from Bathinda Jagroop Singh Gill also reached the spot. Expressing concern over the incident, Gill said he had urged the SSP and the DC to strengthen the security.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on X, “Shocking incident in Bathinda. Mall Road Association president Harjinder Singh Mela shot dead in broad daylight. Such incidents have become common in Punjab under the AAP regime.” The Bathinda Beopar Mandal has given a call for Bathinda bandh tomorrow.