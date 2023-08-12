Traders booked for selling unauthorised pesticide

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Malout city police have booked the owners of a pesticide shop for allegedly selling banned and unauthorised pesticides along with potassium nitrate. A team had visited the shop on August 8 and wrote to the police to take an action against the owners. The police have booked Ashok Kumar and Mohan Lal. tns

PPPC chief Warring for raised track at Shutrana

Chandigarh: Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said he will meet Union Minister Nitin Gatkari and apprise him of the possible environment hazard due to the proposed Delhi-Katra expressway. Apparently, the layout would dissect the land in Shutrana, obstruct the path of water and affect the farm land. tns

14 supervisors, 2 clerks get appointment letters

Chandigarh: In alignment with the commitment of the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to provide government jobs to the state’s youth, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur gave appointment letters to 14 supervisors and 2 clerks at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh. tns

Demands of freedom fighters’ kin to be addressed

Chandigarh: Punjab Freedom Fighter Affairs Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra announced that the demands of dependents of the state would be addressed soon. The Cabinet Minister said the state government has been working to ensure that the families are given all the assistance. He also met the family members of seven freedom fighters. tns

SHO shifted, 50 police personnel deployed

Fazilka: City police station SHO Chander Shekhar was transferred a day after the strike by shopkeepers over rise in the number of theft cases. Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi ordered the transfer with immediate effect. The move came in wake of the police staff failing to curb the rise in the number of theft cases. Also, 50 police personnel have been deployed in the town.

