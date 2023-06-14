Traders down shutters over Moga jeweller's murder

Tribune News Service

Moga, June 13

A day after five robbers shot dead a jeweller in the city, traders kept markets closed and staged a protest at the main chowk here on Tuesday.

Several markets in Moga, including Main Bazaar, Akalsar Road market, Sarafa Bazaar and Ramganj Market, remained closed today. Protesters demanded that the police should immediately arrest robbers, who killed Parminder Singh, alias Vicky (45), owner of Asia Jewellers.

On Monday at 2 pm, five robbers shot dead the owner of Asia Jewellers at Sarafa Bazaar. The police registered an FIR based on the statement of a saleswoman, Beant Kaur, alias Mahi. She stated that five persons entered the shop posing as customers. One person pointed a gun at Vicky when he was showing ornaments to them.

The robbers told Vicky to hand over ornaments to them, and when he objected, the person with a gun shot him. The robbers fled from the shop with gold ornaments. Vicky was referred to the DMC, Ludhiana, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras. The faces of the robbers are easily visible in the footage. But even 24 hours after the incident, the police were yet to arrest the robbers.

A protest was staged at the main chowk in front of the city bus stand today. Moga SSP J Elanchezhian assured the protesters that the robbers who killed the jeweller would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Fazilka Beopar Mandal has condemned the daylight murder of a goldsmith in Moga on Monday. An emergency meeting of the Beopar Mandal was held under the chairmanship of Ashok Gulbadhar during which participants expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and fear among traders.

Demanding stern action against burglars, they said shopkeepers had lost faith in the government. The Beopar Mandal chief said incidents of mobile phone snatchings and theft of two wheelers had also increased manifold in Fazilka.