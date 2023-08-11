Traders hold protest over theft incidents

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 10

Thousands of shopkeepers under the banner of the Fazilka Beopar Mandal observed a bandh over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Ashok Gulbadhar, president, Fazilka Beopar Mandal, said representatives of 38 different traders’ unions sat on a dharna at Clock Tower and expressed resentment against the police. Members of the District Bar Association also abstained from work.

Gulbadhar said lifting of bikes, thefts in shops, snatching of mobile phones and gold ornaments had become a routine in the city. “We held several meetings with senior police officials, which proved futile,” he said, adding that 10 theft incidents on August 9, forced them to hit the roads.

Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, ADC Avneet Kaur and SP (Headquarters) Mohan Lal reached the protest site to pacify the traders. The MLA asked the cops to nab those behind the theft incidents within 10 days.

“If our demands are not met, we will restart the agitation from August 21,” Gulbadhar said.

