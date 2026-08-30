Traders in Amritsar discuss AI to expand new growth opportunities

Members of the Amritsar Distribution Association (ADA) were apprised of the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business expansion during its quarterly general meeting held on Sunday.

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With an aim to make traders future-ready, Avneet Singh Gulati, CEO of a software solutions company, gave a practical presentation on the role of AI in business. He explained how modern distributors could use AI-based technologies to improve inventory management, streamline supply chains and make day-to-day business operations more efficient, transparent and profitable.

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The meeting also discussed a range of issues, including technological changes in the business sector, expansion of the association and measures to safeguard the interests of distributors.

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Earlier, ADA Vice-President Dinesh Ahuja conducted the session. This was followed by an address by association president Munish Jain, who highlighted the organisation’s growing reach and said the ADA had become the largest distribution association in Punjab.

Jain also mentioned about the organisation’s strong affiliation with the Federation of All India Distributors Association (FEIDA), saying the association was helping strengthen the voice of Amritsar’s distributors at the national level. ADA Chairman Krishna Mehra welcomed nine new members to the association. A lucky draw was also held under his leadership, with attractive prizes distributed among members present at the meeting.

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At the conclusion, the association’s Chief Patron, Rana Mahajan, proposed a vote of thanks to the office-bearers, executive members and guests.