Traders protest in Muktsar

Muktsar: Protesting shopkeepers closed their business establishments in Muktsar town on Saturday and gheraoed the city police station in protest against the police for detaining businessman Hari Krishan Garg on Friday night over a doubt of gambling. tns

5 drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: The police held Sharanjit Kaur here under the NDPS Act for carrying 5 gm of heroin. Sunil Meghwal, Vishal Goswami and Naveen Bishnoi were held separately by the police as 40 kg of poppy husk was seized from the cars they were traveling in on NH 62. In a separate incident, 5 kg of poppy husk was seized from Gurnam Singh of Mahalam Ferozepur. oc

AAP activist gets ‘clean chit’

Abohar: After investigating a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman on May 20 at the Women police station, Sriganganagar, against AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar on the charges of sexual exploitation, the police have given him a ‘clean chit’.

