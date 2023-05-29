Traders, truckers at loggerheads again in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 28

After the Abohar Truck Operators Union complex was locked on the directions of the district administration on May 9, its activists have reportedly managed to open an office room and resumed their activities by proxy. This has again triggered a tussle with traders and industrialists.

Businessmen allege harassment Traders have alleged that activists of the local truckers’ union threatened a businessman of dire consequences, if vehicles were not hired from the union office

When the truck unions had been dissolved across the state, how the traders were being harassed by the “banned” truck union activists in Abohar, they said

A complaint was lodged in this regard by a delegation of traders at the City police station. They have demanded action against the truck union activists. Two senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were reportedly injured in a clash on April 4 last year as the party split into two factions in an attempt to wrest control over the union.

Rakesh Rathi, former president of the North India Cotton Association, and Suresh Bansal, president of the Cotton and Oil Mills Association, informed SHO Sanjiv Kumar that while mustard was being loaded in a truck by businessman Rupi Wadhwa, some activists of the “banned” truck union reached there. They threatened the truck operator, an outsider, to stop work and forced him to offload the mustard, they said.

The union activists also threatened the businessman of consequences, if vehicles were not hired from the union office. The delegation said the truck unions across the state were banned in December 2017 by the government.

The Fazilka DC made it clear to all stakeholders earlier this month that the traders were free to hire vehicles of their choice from any source. Rathi said when the truck unions had been dissolved in the state, how the traders were being harassed by the “banned” truck union activists in Abohar.

SHO Sanjiv Kumar said the traders and the truckers had been asked to reach an amicable settlement, if that was not done in a day or two, action would be taken as per law.