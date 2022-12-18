Nakodar Killings: Trader’s widow demands compensation, job

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

Savinder Kaur, the widow of Bhupinder Singh, alias Timmy Chawla, who was shot dead on December 7 at Nakodar, today sought compensation from the government today.

Speaking to media, Savinder questioned the lack of compensation for her family even though kin of deceased Constable Mandeep Singh, who was killed in the same incident, had been given Rs 2 crore. She also demanded a government job.

Timmy’s family wrote to Chief Minister Mann raising these demands today.

Savinder said, “The CM tweeted and condoled the death of Constable Mandeep Singh, but no condolences were offered to our family. We request the government to think about us too. My husband was the sole bread-earner of the family. I have two little girls, my father-in-law is 70 years old. I request the government to provide Rs 2 crore compensation to our family and a job to me so that I can at least ensure a safe future for my daughters.”

