Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, October 22

Traditional diyas are losing their sheen as they face stiff competition from the dazzling Chinese lights, which have again flooded the markets this festive season. Residents prefer the fancy lights that are not only cheap, but also easy to put up and glow all through the night. Chinese lights are fast replacing the earthen lamps made by poor potters.

Simmi, an earthen lamp maker, recalls how her past generations were able to sustain by just making diyas throughout the year. But now most of the people in her family, including herself, have opted for other professions, she added.

“But before every Diwali, we all leave our jobs and start making diyas just to keep the tradition alive in the family and impart this skill to our next generation,” said her brother Bansi Lal.

Kalu Ram, a potter, said “The cost of sand and other materials used in making earthen items has increased manifold in the past decade, but the prices of earthen items are still almost the same as 10 years ago.”

“This year, my family has made only 500 diyas. Though the number is low, we are worried whether these will be sold or not,” he added.

Potters are angry that the government has not done much to protect their traditional business.

“People avoid putting oil in diyas, which is a part of our tradition. Moreover, the input cost of earthen lamps has increased to such an extent that it has become difficult for the manufacturers to sell these at low prices,” said Uday, a potter.

On the other hand, traders of Chinese decorative items are excited to see the overwhelming response from the customers. “We are into the business of Chinese lights. Every year during Diwali, we get new designs. This year, we have introduced the traditional diyas, candle-shaped lights, which are gaining popularity here,” said a trader dealing in Chinese lights.

“Prices in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 250 are not much for lower middle-class families. People easily get attracted to these fancy lights due to their colours, shapes and affordability,” said Jeet Singh, a trader.