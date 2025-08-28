The ‘Toll Tax Hatao Morcha’, a cross-party citizens' group formed in Nangal, staged a dharna and blocked traffic on the Nangal-Una national highway on Thursday to protest against the entry tax imposed by the Himachal Pradesh government on Punjab-registered vehicles.

The protest began around 10:30 am near the entry tax toll barrier at Mehatpur, located on the Himachal-Punjab border, and continued until 12 pm.

During the demonstration, police from both Himachal and Punjab diverted traffic to alternate routes to prevent congestion.

The movement gained momentum with the support of the Kirti Kisan Union, whose members actively participated in the protest. The union announced that the issue would be taken up at the state level, with backing from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

Speaking at the protest, Nangal Municipal Council president Paramjit Singh Pamma said the protests will continue to intensify until the Himachal government withdraws the entry tax or the Punjab government imposes a reciprocal tax.

Local residents have raised concerns that those living just 100 metres from the Himachal border are also being subjected to the tax when entering Mehatpur.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency, voiced strong support for the protesters.

Speaking to The Tribune, Bains criticised the toll as both “illegal” and “unjustified”, urging immediate intervention from the Himachal government.

He said there are deep social and economic ties between border towns like Nangal (Punjab) and Mehatpur (Himachal)—referred to as twin cities. “People from Punjab frequently travel to towns in Himachal for employment, business, and essential services. Imposing such a steep tax disrupts their livelihoods and daily lives,” Bains added.

He stressed the need for restoring seamless movement between the regions. “We must remember that these cities are interdependent. Any action that disrupts their harmony harms both sides,” he said.

The Himachal Pradesh government currently levies an entry tax of Rs 70 on five-seater cars and Rs 110 on seven-seaters, valid for a 24-hour period. This applies even to residents in the immediate vicinity of the state border.

In response, the Nangal Municipal Council earlier passed a resolution proposing a reciprocal entry tax on Himachal vehicles entering Nangal. The proposal is still pending approval from the Secretary, Department of Local Bodies.