Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

A woman from Amritsar, who went to Iraq 10 months ago, was rescued from illegal detention of a travel agent.

As the matter came to the fore, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and the Gurdaspur administration got in touch with the relatives of the Iraqi agent in Kalanaur and pressure them to free the woman.

The victim, who arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, today said she came in touch with a Kalanaur-based person whose sons worked as travel agents in Iraq.

She claimed that the travel agent promised her a lucrative job in a packaging firm and was charged Rs 80,000.

“The moment I landed in Iraq, my passport and documents were taken by the travel agent. As I was made to sign a contract, he enjoyed legal immunity,” she said.

The victim said, “I was jobless for four months and later worked as a domestic help. I was forced to do petty jobs against my wish. When I resisted, he demanded Rs 2.5 lakh in the form of employment bond money.”

Dhaliwal said he received the victim’s call 10 days ago. “The Gurdaspur DC and SSP were asked to nab the travel agent’s kin in Kalanaur and pressure them to get the victim freed,” the minister said.