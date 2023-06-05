 Trafficking trail: Shahkot woman travel agent held : The Tribune India

Trafficking trail: Shahkot woman travel agent held

Trafficking trail: Shahkot woman travel agent held

The woman travel agent in the custody of the police.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 3

The Jalandhar rural police today arrested a Shahkot woman travel agent for trafficking a Jalandhar woman to Dubai. The victim, Seema (name changed), a mother of four, was later sent to Oman.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 370 and 370 A of the IPC has been registered at Shahkot police station against agent Mamta, who hails from Sadipur Jhiri village.

‘You’ve been bought for Rs 2 lakh’

In Dubai, a ‘madam’ asked me to do bad things which I refused. Other girls were also being pushed into some illegal business. We were hardly fed and girls stayed alive on tea for days. I cried everyday for a month. She said, ‘You’ve been bought for Rs 2 lakh. Pay us the amount if you want to go back or do what we tell you.’ Seema, victim

Seema had been told that she would get a job, free clothes and medicines in Dubai. However, upon reaching there, Seema was moved to Oman where she spent a month locked up in an office with little to eat or drink.

Women from Punjab, Hyderabad and Sri Lanka were lodged in the same room (an office) with her. They survived on tea and pieces of bread.

Speaking to The Tribune, Seema said, “Mamta promised and offered me a free trip abroad and a job. She said I’d be paid and given free clothes and medicines by a ‘madam’ in Dubai. Eventually, she sought Rs 70,000 for the formalities, which I borrowed from relatives and paid her. In Dubai, the ‘madam’ asked me to do bad things which I refused to do. Other girls were also pushed into the same business. We were hardly fed and girls stayed alive on tea for days. I cried daily for a month. She said, ‘You’ve been bought for Rs 2 lakh. Pay us the amount if you want to go back or do what we tell you.’”

Eventually, Seema escaped with the help of an office boy, who let her slip out, she said. She spent two months abroad - a month in the locked-up room and the remaining at a gurdwara in Oman, before coming back to India with the help of the Indian Embassy on June 2.

Seema said, “I had never thought I would see my family again. My happiness knows no bounds. I will never go out of country.”

Seema has four children - two girls and two boys. Her husband is a daily wager.

SP, Crime Against Women and Children, Jalandhar, Manjit Kaur, said, “Five Jalandhar women have returned from Oman. The Shahkot travel agent has been booked and an FIR against another agent from Phillaur has also been lodged.”

SSP Mukhvinder Singh said, “We have arrested one agent. Any one who has trafficked women will not be spared.”

#Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

2
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

3
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

4
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

5
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

6
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

7
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

8
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

9
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

10
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

India-US focus: Co-development and co-production of military technology

Technology sharing agreement to be negotiated

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in count...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected