As Punjab poll campaign picks up pace Amritsar train tragedy victims’ kin feel let down

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

The families that lost their dear ones in the Dasehra train tragedy of 2018 are reluctant to vote for PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is seeking a re-election from the Amritsar East constituency.

The government offered them jobs last year, but they say they got these after a prolonged struggle. The tragedy had taken place near Joda Phatak, twin railway crossing, which falls in the constituency.

Kavita lost her 18-year-old son Deepak in the tragedy and a family member got a job on compassionate grounds. “Getting the job wasn’t easy. Sidhu had promised us employment but didn’t fulfil the promise,” he says, adding none from the legislator’s family have approached them during the ongoing campaigning. “Even those families that were adopted by Sidhu after the tragedy have not been approached,” he adds. —

#amritsar east #amritsar train tragedy #navjot sindhu