Training camp held for girls’ NCC Battalion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

The first Punjab Girls Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Amritsar, held an Army Attachment Camp at Military Station, Khasa. The 12-day camp was attended by 65 senior wing girl cadets of the Army, Air and Naval NCC battalions hailing from the border areas of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Batala, Dhariwal and Dinanagar covering the Majha belt. The camp culminated here on Sunday.

The Army Attachment Camp serves as a unique platform for the cadets to engage in a series of activities, including physical fitness to include yoga, cross-country, obstacle course, weapons training, firing, visit to units, tank ride, sports competitions, interactions with lady officers and former NCC cadets serving as officers besides an outreach programme by Army Recruiting Office, Amritsar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.