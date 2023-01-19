Training must for 'naib tehsildars'

Chandigarh, January 18
Kanungos in the Revenue Department have expressed concern over “untrained” senior assistants posted as naib tehsildars.
At a press conference here yesterday, leaders of The Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab, said 32 senior assistants had been posted as naib tehsildars. “They were posted without any training and must undergo 11-month training,” they said.
