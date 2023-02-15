‘Training session for legislators a path-breaking initiative’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said a special orientation programme being organised for MLAs will act as a benchmark for quality debates and legislative work in the Assembly during sessions.

The CM, addressing MLAs during the inaugural session of the orientation programme in the Vidhan Sabha, said this was a path-breaking initiative that would bring a qualitative change in the functioning of the Assembly. He said the time had come when all political parties must sink their differences and work in tandem with each other for safeguarding the interests of the state.

Earlier, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan welcomed all dignitaries during the programme. He said the programme would help a lot in improving the quality of debates and proceedings of the House.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa suggested that a cluster of MLAs be formed and legislative assistants be associated with them. He said this would help MLAs in raising the matters pertaining to their concern.

All 80 MLAs and ministers of AAP were present during the inaugural and training session. However, only five Congress MLAs made it to the session and one each from the BJP and the BSP. None of the three SAD MLAs were present.