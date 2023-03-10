Trains to be short terminated due to traffic blocks between Kiratpur Sahib and Nangal Dam railway stations

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 10

In the wake of traffic block between Kiratpur Sahib and Nangal Dam railway station on Sirhind–Daulatpur Chowk section, many trains in the Ferozepur Railway Division and Ambala Railway Division would temporarily remain short terminated for about three weeks, confirmed, a spokesman of the Northern railways.

The 04593 Ambala Cantonment-Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh) Special JCO would be short terminated at Bharatgarh in Ropar district from March 11 to 27.

Consequently, the 04594 Amb Andaura-Ambala Cantonment Special JCO would short originate from Bharatgarh from March 11 to 27.

The 04593/04594 would remain partially cancelled between Amb Andaura-Bharatgarh.

The 04567 Ambala Cantonment-Nangal Dam Special JCO would also be short-terminated at Bharatgarh from March 11 to 27.

Consequently, the 04568 Nangal Dam-Ambala Cantonment Special JCO will short-originate from Bharatgarh from March 11 to 27.

The 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Ropar from March 11 to 27.

Consequently; the 04502 Una (HP)-Saharanpur Special will short originate from Ropar from March 11 to 27.

Similarly, this train would remain partially cancelled between Una and Ropar from March 11 to 27.

In Jabalpur Division, the 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Singrauli Superfast Express JCO would remain cancelled on March 13 and 20.