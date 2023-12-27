Transperson found murdered in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 26

A transperson was found murdered along a canal in Tarada village falling near the Lambra area here this afternoon. A passerby, who spotted the body around 12:30 pm, informed the police about the incident.

Investigating officer Jitendra Kumar said there were injury marks on the body. Considering it to be a case of murder, the police started further investigations.

The police said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to get any clue about the suspects.

The police have sent the body to the civil hospital here for postmortem examination. The body is yet to be identified.