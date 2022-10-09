Transport Department fails to offer time-bound services in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, October 8

The residents of Muktsar subdivision are a harried lot as the Transport Department is unable to provide time-bound services.

Some people who had applied for the change of ownership in the registration certificate (RC) of their vehicles in August have not got the new RC so far.

A driving licence applicant said, “I am making rounds of the office daily. I urgently need my driving licence, but nobody is giving a satisfactory reply. I had applied for the licence on August 18.”

Similarly, another applicant said, “I too faced a lot of hardships in getting my son’s driving licence. The SDM was transferred last month and the work stalled.”

Muktsar SDM Gagandeep Singh said, “There is a pendency of services in the Transport Department. However, I can’t tell the exact number of pending applications of driving licences and change of ownership in the RCs.

He added, “The other reason behind the delay in delivery of services was the frequent change of officials.”