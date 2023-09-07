Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

One of the accused contractors in the transportation tender scam case, who had been declared a proclaimed offender, today surrendered in the court of CJM, Ludhiana. The Vigilance Bureau took him on two-day police remand.

Ludhiana VB SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said a case had been registered against several persons, including former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on August 16, in the scam.

Contractor Jagroop Singh, one of the accused, had been rewarded tenders for “Samrala Cluster” allegedly in connivance with officials of Food Supply Department and others.

During investigation, it was found that he had submitted a list of vehicles for getting tenders. The list included 11 non-carrier vehicles. Instead of rejecting the tender, the Ludhiana District Tender Committee allotted it to him, the SSP said.

He added that the accused was absconding and had been declared a PO on July 7. His anticipatory bail petition was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 1.

However, the accused today surrendered in the court of Radhika Puri, CJM, Ludhiana, and was arrested.

