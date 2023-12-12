Transporter, five others booked for assault on J&K kinnow trader

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 11

The city police today registered an FIR under Sections 324, 34 and 120B of the IPC against a transporter, identified as Inderjit Singh, and unidentified accomplices in connection with the attack on Imtiaz Ahmed Dar, a native of Malapur Anantnag.

According to police authorities, the medico-legal report (MLR) was received from the Civil Hospital here on Sunday.

In his statement, Dar claimed that the main accused, who is the owner of the Uppal Transport Company here, had been threatening him to wind up his business, to which he refused. Due to the enmity, he was attacked and injured by a total of 5-6 unidentified persons Sunday afternoon.

